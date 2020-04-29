e-paper
Mumbai’s doubling rate increased to 10 days

mumbai Updated: Apr 29, 2020 00:43 IST
Eeshanpriya MS
Mumbai’s doubling rate of cases has now gone upto 10 days, from the doubling rate of 7 days calculated for the city five or six days ago. Doubling rate simply means the amount of time or number of days that are needed for number of cases to double.

Additional Municipal Commissioner incharge of the health department Suresh Kakani said on Tuesday, “Mumbai’s doubling rate has gone upto 10 days now, that was once at 4 or 5 days in the initial stages of the outbreak.”

Kakani also said that BMC noticed a lot of positive cases emerged from those in quarantine already, that has helped contain the spread, as these people cannot come in contact with anyone in the community.

