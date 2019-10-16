e-paper
Mumbai’s iconic Khoja Florist to make way for widening of Hill road

Khoja Florist had approached the high court last year against the municipality’s notice to take over a portion of their property for the widening of Hill Road. The court ordered the florist to vacate the required portion.

mumbai Updated: Oct 16, 2019 18:30 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Bombay High Court has asked BMC to pay compensation to Khoja florist which has been told to vacate a portion of its Hill Road shop.
Bombay High Court has asked BMC to pay compensation to Khoja florist which has been told to vacate a portion of its Hill Road shop.(HT Photo)
         

The Bombay high court has paved the way for the widening of Hill Road in Bandra by allowing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take forcible possession of a part of a pavement flower shop, Khoja Florist, obstructing the expansion project, if it didn’t vacate the required portion by November 30. High court’s October 9 order also asks the civic body to pay due compensation to the florist.

Akbarali Dandawala, the late owner of Khoja Florist, had approached the high court last year against the municipality’s notice to take over a portion of their property for the widening of Hill Road.

Dandawala reasoned that the BMC could not have invoked Section 314 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, and had obtained a restraining order from another bench, preventing the civic body from taking any further action against the shop.

The case got fresh impetus after the BMC asked for a hearing citing an urgent need to widen the Hill road due to regular traffic snarls at its junction with BJ Road. The municipality also told the court that Hill Road, which connects SV Road to significant places such as the Band Stand, Mount Mary Church, St. Andrew’s Church and Mehboob Studios, is heavily congested throughout the day and its widening was necessary to ease the traffic flow in the area.

The municipality stated that it had successfully removed other major bottlenecks along the road and was compensating affected businesses.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 18:30 IST

