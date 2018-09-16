Mumbai Trans Harbour Link to get loop for better access to four city roads

With the construction of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) set to begin in October, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has planned a cloverleaf interchange to connect it to four city roads.

The 1.5-kilometre-long connecter will link the Eastern Freeway, RA Kidwai Marg and Acharya Donde Marg in Sewri, and the proposed Sewri-Worli elevated road to the MTHL.The loop will improve connectivity between south and central Mumbai, MMRDA officials said.

“We are planning a connector for all four roads. A common loop with ramps from these roads will be built to access the MTHL,” said Sanjay Khandare, additional metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA. Officials added that the connectors will also help disperse traffic around MTHL.

“The contractors have started deploying workforce and machinery and started the preliminary work. The work will start in full swing from October. The construction of the loop interchange will ensure that motorists don’t get stuck on existing service roads creating traffic jams and bottlenecks. We want to finish the construction of these connectors before the MTHL is ready by 2022,” said an official.

Connecting RA Kidwai Marg directly to the MTHL will help motorists reach Wadala and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) via Dharavi or Sion. Connecting Acharya Donde Marg to the MTHL will help motorists travelling towards Sewri and Prabhadevi, where a majority of office complexes are located. Meanwhile, the proposed Sewri-Worli elevated road will provide a direct link between south Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Officials said they are carrying out studies to arrive at an estimated cost for the project. According to primary estimates, the project is estimated to cost around ₹800 crore. “Once our study is done, we will invite bids. A separate contractor will be appointed to design the loop,” an official said.

The corridor is proposed to be 22 kilometre long. The entire project has been estimated to cost around ₹17,843 crore. Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will cover 80% of the construction cost for the project.

