Navi Mumbai FoB was in bad shape, had sanctioned repair, says civic chief

Following Thursday’s collapse of a portion of a foot overbridge (FoB) in Vashi, the police have registered a case against the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), charging the civic body with negligence. NMMC officials admitted that repair work had been sanctioned because the bridge was in poor condition. An inquiry has been instituted to find out why there was delay in carrying out the repair work. The civic chief said an inquiry report would be submitted on Saturday.

On Thursday evening, around 7.30pm, Kopri residents Sarvesh Pal, 30 and Jitendra Pal, 23, were walking on the bridge when the interlocking paverblocks on its floor gave way. Senior inspector Anil Deshmukh said, “We are investigating the negligence by NMMC officials. We have sent a letter to the effect to NMMC.” Speaking from Uttar Pradesh, where he has gone as an election observer, civic chief Ramaswamy N said, “I have ordered a thorough inquiry into the incident by the additional municipal commissioner. The report will be submitted to me on Saturday.” Ramaswamy said the bridge was due for repair work.

“I had given sanction for the repairs. It should have been completed before the code of conduct came into force. Why it was not done and who did not supervise will be found out.”

Additional municipal commissioner Ravindra Patil said the repair contract was “underway”. “We were aware of the condition of the bridge. After getting due sanctions from the general body and the standing committee, the work order for repairs had been issued on March 8,” said Patil.

Locals said that they have not witnessed any repair work on the bridge. Sanjeev Gupta, 48, a resident of Vashi, said the bridge has been in “bad shape for quite some time”. He said, “I did not see any repair work being carried out at the bridge in recent times.”

The two injured remained in hospital on Friday. NMMC medical superintendent Prashant Javade said, “The condition of Sarvesh Pal had worsened in the morning. He had developed complications in liver, lungs and kidney and required advanced medical treatment.” Sarvesh has been transferred to the Fortis Hiranandani Hospital in Vashi for treatment.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 01:06 IST