Navi Mumbai residents’ verdict before polls: No vote or NOTA

mumbai

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 00:35 IST

Navi Mumbai

Upset over the authorities’ failure to solve the problems, many housing societies have announced boycotting the elections.

Citing bad roads, water crisis and poor garbage collection, residents said they will either boycott elections or opt for NOTA (none of the above).

The housing societies from Panvel, Kharghar, Roadpali, Kamothe and Belapur have put up banners reading ‘No development, no vote’.

The nodes under Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) are still grappling with garbage problems. While the PCMC handles garbage collection, the other amenities are being looked after by City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco).

Around 35 housing societies in Kharghar node have formed a citizens’ group, Swachh Kharghar Foundation (SKF).

Erratic water supply and bad roads are persisting problems. Residents are tired of complaining and have decided to opt for NOTA on October 21.

Mangal Kamble, who heads the Foundation, said, “Water supply has been erratic in node for more than a year. The authorities as well as MLA have ignored our problems. We are left with no option but to press NOTA button.”

The foundation had earlier written letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding good roads, improve in water supply and a pollution-free city.

“We will again highlight our issues through NOTA. We will also make a point about how basic necessities have been ignored for the past five years,” said Kamble.

Around 40 housing societies from Sectors 34A and B in Kharghar, too, have decided to boycott elections.

The welfare group from Sector 36 in Kamothe, which comprises around 30 housing societies, has sent out a message to the political parties that they are not happy as the nodes lack basic amenities. Banners reading ‘No Development No vote’ have been pasted across the node.

The residents from Sector 36 have been facing water crisis and bad roads for years.

Mangesh Adhav, who is leading the campaign, said, “If we are united, the officials as well as political parties would pay heed to our demands.”

Apart from water and road problems, the node also lacks open spaces, senior citizens’ centre and a public toilet.

“We have been following up with City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) officials with our demands for a long time but there has been no response,” said Adhav.

“Many have agreed to boycott elections and this would certainly make a difference. We don’t want assurance but there should be a noticeable change,” he added.

Around 180 families from Valencia housing society in Roadpali are miffed with the inaction of the police and Cidco over the illegal truck parking for years.

They have come up with ‘No action No vote’.

Vithal Pandurang, secretary of Valencia society, said, “Trucks have been parked here illegally for the past many years. We had approached the police commissioner and Cidco but despite assurances, nothing was done.”

He said that the children from the building too took initiative to reach out to the Prime Minister.

“The children wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015. The officials were directed to take action, but nothing was done. We have decided to not vote at all,” said Vithal.

Residents of Nilgiri Gardens, a posh housing society in Belapur, have not got their conveyance deed from Cidco in spite of paying the requisite amount. They have put up a banner at the entrance of the society which reads: ‘No Conveyance Deed Endorsement by Cidco No Vote’.

MP Gujjar, secretary of Nilgiri Gardens which has more than 500 families, said, “It has been more than five years that we have given the requisite amount in crores to Cidco for the transfer of deed. Despite submitting all papers and no-objection certificates, we are still waiting.”

He said they had written to Cidco several times, but in vain. “The rigorous follow-up ended in no result. We even filed a complaint with the consumers’ Forum and have now taken the drastic step of boycotting the election,” said Gujjar.

#NoWorkNoVote is trending on twitter and many residents have tagged authorities and highlighted their problems.

Many housing societies in Kharghar have given their verdict — ‘No work no vote’ and ‘press NOTA’.

Dinesh Mane, a political activist, said, “Though many societies have decided to boycott and opt for NOTA this elections, it would be interesting to see how many actually stick to it.”

“This also becomes a last-minute plan to grab attention of the political leaders and get an assurance or a meeting with them. Also, if a sizeable number of people boycott or opt for NOTA, then certainly a message could be sent that people are not happy either with the choices or the work done in the area,” he added.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 00:35 IST