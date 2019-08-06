Nawab Malik is city’s NCP chief; party’s Maharashtra rally to start today

mumbai

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 05:18 IST

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday appointed senior leader Nawab Malik as the president of its Mumbai unit, a week after Sachin Ahir resigned from the post to join the Shiv Sena.

“With the approval of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Nawab Malik has been appointed as the new Mumbai NCP president,” said state NCP chief Jayant Patil on Monday.

A former minister and four-time MLA from the city, Malik is currently NCP’s chief spokesperson. Malik lost the 2014 state Assembly elections from Anushakti Nagar to Shiv Sena’s Tukaram Kate.

In 2013, Malik resigned from the post of labour minister, after anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare accused him of intervening in a housing redevelopment project. “Other names such as Majeed Memon and Vidya Chavan were being considered [for the post], but Malik was selected,” said a senior NCP leader, requesting anonymity.

The NCP also appointed corporator Ashok Gawde as the president of the party’s Navi Mumbai wing, after its incumbent Anant Sutar declared he would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Shiv Swaraj yatra to begin from Junnar

NCP state president Jayant Patil said the party’s statewide Shiv Swaraj Yatra will begin its first phase from August 6, at Junnar, near Pune — considered the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji — and culminate at Sindkhed Raja in Buldhana district — known as the birthplace of Jijamata, Shivaji’s mother.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 00:11 IST