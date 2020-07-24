e-paper
One-day surge of 9,615 Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra; 278 more dead

One-day surge of 9,615 Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra; 278 more dead

With as many as 278 deaths reported during the day, the fatality count mounted to 13,132, it said in a statement. A total of 5,714 patients were discharged on Friday, that increased the number of recovered persons to 1,99,967.

mumbai Updated: Jul 24, 2020 21:20 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Mumbai
So far, 17,87,306 people have been tested across the state.
So far, 17,87,306 people have been tested across the state.(HT Photo)
         

Maharashtra reported a single-day spike of 9,615 Covid-19 cases on Friday, which took the number of patients in the state to 3,57,117, the health department said.

With as many as 278 deaths reported during the day, the fatality count mounted to 13,132, it said in a statement.

A total of 5,714 patients were discharged on Friday, that increased the number of recovered persons to 1,99,967.

Currently, there are 1,44,018 active cases in the state, the department said.

So far, 17,87,306 people have been tested across the state.

