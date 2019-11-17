Only Shiv Sena files nomination for Thane civic body mayoral elections

mumbai

Shiv Sena has chosen leader of the house Naresh Mhaske for the post of the city’s next mayor. Mhaske filed the nomination form on Saturday while another Sena corporator Pallavi Kadam filed nomination for deputy mayor. With no other party fielding candidates, it is merely a formality on November 21 to declare the two as the mayor and deputy mayor of the city.

Thane Municipal Corporation’s mayor seat reservation was declared early this week. The seat was reserved for open category following which Mhaske’s was nominated for the post. The Sena had given commitment to Devram Bhoir, who joined the party from NCP before the civic polls, but finally chose Mhaske.

An official from the secretarial department said, “We have received nomination for mayor’s post from Mhaske and Kadam has filed nomination for deputy mayor’s post. No other party or candidate has filed nomination.”

Mhaske is the corporator for last four terms, out of which he was the co-opt member for first two years. He joined the student’s wing of Shiv Sena and was the district chief, leader of the house and standing committee chairman.

Mhaske said, “Thane residents have shown faith in Sena for the last 25 years. I will ensure that this faith increases. My aim is also to ensure that rights of corporators are protected, the elected representatives and the administration will work together for the development of the city.”

Kadam is a one-time corporator from Mahagiri and was chosen when several others refused to take up the post. Meanwhile, the happenings in state politics are reflected here. For the first time, Sena MLA Eknath Shinde went to the office of the Opposition leader.