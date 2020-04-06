e-paper
P Chidambaram donates Rs 1 crore to govt hospital in Mumbai

An official of the deparment said the money donated by Chidambaram will be used to buy medical equipment and protective gear needed in the fight against coronavirus.

mumbai Updated: Apr 06, 2020 18:11 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. (Mohd Zakir/HT file photo)
         

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday donated Rs 1 crore to state-run St George Hospital, which has been converted into an exclusive facility to treat COVID-19 patients in the metropolis.

The former Union minister has sent a letter to the director of the Maharashtra government’s medical education department informing about his donation of Rs 1 crore to the hospital from his MP Local Area Development Scheme, a state Congress spokesperson said here.

An official of the deparment said the money donated by Chidambaram will be used to buy medical equipment and protective gear needed in the fight against coronavirus.

It would be helpful for the state to purchase two digital portable X-ray machines, 10 para-monitors, four defibrillators, four suction machines and some 2,000 PPE (personal protective equipment) kits, among others, he said.

Chidambaram is a Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra.

