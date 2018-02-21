Pant Mein Gun Hain from Welcome to New York in legal trouble over ‘obscene lyrics, hurting religious sentiments’

Welcome to New York, a movie starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonakshi Sinha which is set to release on Friday, is now in the middle of a controversy.

A Mumbai resident, Harjit Rajput, has filed a complaint with the metropolitan magistrate court, alleging the lyrics of a song from the movie, Pant mein gun hain, are obscene. In his complaint, Rajput has named Dosanjh, and composers Danish Sabri, Sajid Ali and Wajid Ali.

“The lyrics of the songs are vulgar, gross, suggestive, double meaning, degraded and is likely to corrupt and deprave the mind of those who are open to immoral influence,” reads the complaint filed by Rajput. “The song has indecent, offensive contents and is unfit for unrestricted exhibition.”

He further alleged that in the video released in the promo “Dosanjh is seen dressed as Sikh while mouthing the lyrics and dancing in an obscene manner, which hurts religious sentiments”.

Rajput said on verification with the censor board he gathered that the song is given U category certificate, which “is illegal, arbitrary and is in disregard of the Indian sensibilities”.

Rajput said the actors should issue a public apology to the Sikh community and reshoot the video, deleting vulgar and offensive words from the song.

He demanded the accused be punished under section 294 (obscene acts and songs), 295A (outraging religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code, along with the Information Technology Act.

Apart from the complaint in Mumbai, separate complaints have been filed in the courts of Amritsar and Delhi. The complaint before Mumbai court is yet to come up for hearing.

The producer of the movie, Vashu Bhagnani, said, “Our intention was not to hurt the sentiments of anyone, least of all religious sentiments of anybody. It’s deeply unfortunate that a fun song has been taken out of context. Welcome To New York is supposed to be a light funny film and the song ‘Pant Mein Gun Hai’ is along the same lines. It’s supposed to make people laugh and not upset them. We are really sorry if anyone’s religious sentiments have been hurt, but that was not our intention at all.”