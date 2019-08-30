Patripool bridge shut a year ago; Kalyan residents mark ‘death anniv’

mumbai

Around 20 residents of Kalyan gathered at the Patripool rail overbridge and marked its death anniversary by putting garland and lighting candles on it on Thursday.

The move was aimed at drawing authorities’ attention for closing the rail overbridge a year ago and not providing the residents with an alternative bridge.

“On August 29 last year, the bridge was shut. We decided to gather to mark this. It was aimed at making the authorities realise how negligent they are,” said Shakil Khan, 40, a resident.

The old Patripool bridge was shut for vehicles dismantled by the railways.

Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will build the new bridge and has set a deadline of February 2020.

“The bridge was a vital one and the authorities have ignored our problems. Several protests have already taken place against the delay in building the new bridge. This is not a protest but a way to make the officials realise their failure,” said Khan.

The closure of the bridge has led to traffic snarls in the city. The traffic on the Kalyan-Shilphata stretch, on which the bridge is built, affected badly. Vehicles ply on a parallel bridge which is narrow and congested.

A MSRDC official, requesting anonymity, said, “The project is moving forward. We have already put up a board, explaining how much work is done and how much is pending. Residents should cooperate and have faith in us as we are doing our best.”

