Plan your train travel on Sunday: 8-hr block on harbour line, 5 hrs on western line in Mumbai

People travelling on the Mumbai suburban rail network will experience commuting woes on Sunday.

The Central Railway (CR) has planned an 8-hour special block on the Harbour and Trans-harbour line for yard modelling at Nerul station and a regular mega block for maintenance work between Kalyan and Thane stations.

Similarly, the Western Railway (WR) will also implement a 5-hour mega block to carry out maintenance work between Borivli and Bhayander stations.

A statement issued by CR said the special block will start at 10am and end by 6pm.

The block will be implemented between Vashi and Belapur stations on the Harbour line and Turbhe and Nerul stations on the Trans-harbour line.

“Special suburban services will be run on Harbour line between CSMT- Vashi, and Panvel-Belapur during the block period. Also, Thane-Vashi locals on Trans-harbour line will run as per schedule,” said Sunil Udasi, chief spokesperson, CR.

Besides, a regular mega block to carry out maintenance will be carried out between 11.20am and 4.20pm on the southbound slow line between Kalyan-Thane stations.

The trains plying on the slow line will be diverted on to the fast line during the block period.

“Up slow line services will not be available at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra and Kalwa stations. Passengers of these stations are permitted to travel via Thane, Diva, Dombivli, and Kalyan on their valid season/card tickets during the block period,” said CR.

On the western line, the mega block will be carried out from 11am to 4pm between Borivali and Bhayandar stations.

WR officials said the services will be diverted on the fast line owing to work on both the slow lines.