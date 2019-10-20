Political parties make final poll pitches, over to Maharashtra to deliver verdict

mumbai

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 00:41 IST

The high-decibel poll campaign for the Maharashtra Assembly elections came to end on Saturday evening, with less than 48 hours left before the state goes to polls on Monday. While political bigwigs from across the country campaigned for their parties over the past 28 days, the fate of the 3,237 candidates, who are in fray for the 288 Assembly seats, now lies in the hands of the state’s electorate.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena alliance is in direct contest with the Congress- Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-led Opposition front. The results of the election will be declared on October 24.

On Saturday, in a final push to make their poll pitches, Union home minister Amit Shah, Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray, BJP working president JP Nadda, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union textiles minister Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, Congress leader and former Union minister Anand Sharma and Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari addressed rallies in various parts of Maharashtra.

In Mumbai, majority of candidates preferred to take out bike rallies or organise stage roadshows for in their constituencies.

Shah, who was in Nandurbar district of north Maharashtra, once again invoked Article 370 and said it has helped Pakistan in “creating terrorism in Kashmir”. He dared Congress and NCP to revoke their decision if they come to power. “Article 370 helped Pakistan create terrorism in Kashmir. Congress chose to oppose it as they don’t want to upset their voters. But Modi government dared to eliminate it,” Shah said in Navapur Assembly constituency, a bastion of Congress. He also held a rally in Akole. His third rally in Karjat-Jamkhed Assembly constituency in Ahmednagar was cancelled as his aircraft couldn’t reach there owing to bad weather conditions.

Chief minister Fadnavis spent the day in his hometown, Nagpur, reaching out to the voters. He did a roadshow in the city. Fadnavis, who took out Mahajanadesh Yatra, a statewide tour for connecting with the voters, signed-off his campaign with the promise – “Mi Punha Yein (I will be back)”.

The BJP has already announced that Fadnavis will be the chief minister if the party returns to power.

Meanwhile, on the Opposition front, Pawar stole the limelight as he stood soaked in rain and addressed a rally at Satara late on Friday. On Saturday, too, Pawar campaigned for his grandnephew, Rohit, at Karjat-Jamkhed constituency even as it continued to rain heavily. Pawar ended his party’s campaign with a rally in his pocket borough, Baramati, where his nephew, Ajit, is seeking a seventh term. Pawar and his daughter, Supriya, addressed the rally for Ajit.

“Cases are being filed even though I have no connection with the same. This is being done at the instance of someone. I want to tell these people: This man from Baramati will not back down,” Pawar said.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray spent most of Saturday in Raigad district, addressing rallies at Mahad, Shrivardhan, Uran and Karjat. He criticised Pawar, saying the latter didn’t have to soak in rain if he wasn’t involved in corruption. Meanwhile, Aaditya Thackeray, the first member of the family to contest an election, held three rallies in Mumbai. Aaditya is the Sena’s candidate from Worli constituency.

MNS chief Raj Tahckeray, meanwhile, held rallies in Navi Mumbai and Thane.

