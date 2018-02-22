Politicians not above law, book them for encroaching on mangroves: Bombay high court

Observing that politicians were “not God” and neither were they above the law, the Bombay high court directed the Maharashtra police to book two local corporators for encroaching on mangroves.

A bench of justice SC Dharamadhikari and justice Bharati Dangre directed the Mira Road police to book the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Parshuram Mhatre and Shiv Sena’s Anita Patil within a week, for violations under the Environment Protection Act.

“Why are civic officials and local police afraid of initiating action against the offenders? You must be bold and not fear anyone,” the bench said. The observations came while the bench was hearing a public interest litigation filed by activist Bharat Mokal, through his lawyer DS Mhaiskar.

According to the plea, Mhatre and Patil had cut mangroves and encroached upon them to construct bungalows and offices. The plea added that in March 2016, the local tehsildar had filed an report after inspecting the site. He named the two, along with four others, as offenders.

The petitioner asked police to file complaint against them that year. “The police are yet to take any action against them because they enjoy political support,” he told the court.

On the other hand, the police told the court that it needed more time to “study the relevant provisions of the Environment Protection Act” to book the offenders. The bench said that according to the Act, all offenders are liable to be punished. “Sections 17 and 18 of the Act even mention a heavy penalty,” the bench said.

It added that the state officials should be bold enough to bring to the court’s notice “any attempts by political members to undermine their powers, or obstruct them from performing their duties”.