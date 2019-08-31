Protesters in Thane demand justice for 7-year-old rape survivor

mumbai

Two days after a seven-year-old girl was raped by her neighbour in Manpada, women protested outside the police station demanding a thorough inquiry.

Although the police arrested the accused, locals were angry with “the slow-paced investigation”.

Santosh Shinde, 43, works as a labourer in Thane and he will be in police custody till September 4.

The girl knew the accused well and used to visit his home often to play. Police officials from Manpada-Chitalsar police station said, “On Wednesday, the girl’s parents left for work. She was late for school and stayed back at home. She was playing alone at home when the accused saw her and started playing with her,” said the police officer.

Jitendra Rathod, senior police inspector, Chitalsar police station, said, “The accused took her to his home by luring her with a chocolate. The girl started shouting and crying when he committed the crime. The accused immediately dropped her home. As soon as her parents returned, she narrated the incident to her parents. We filed an FIR under Section 376 and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. We are investigating if he has committed similar offence.”

Women staged candle-light march on Friday evening to protest against the crime. “It is a cruel act and strict action needs to be taken. Police need to act fast and ensure the girl gets justice,” said Karina K, an activist.

