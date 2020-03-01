Protesting is democratic right, but don’t break law: Top cop

mumbai

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 00:09 IST

Keeping a check on the underworld, controlling street crime and ensuring women’s safety will be the main focus, said Param Bir Singh, Mumbai’s new commissioner of police, after taking charge on Saturday afternoon.

Singh stressed that being able to protest is a constitutional right, but it has to be exercised without breaking the law.

Speaking to reporters after taking charge of the new post, Singh said he would continue the “good work” of his predecessor Sanjay Barve who retired on Saturday.

“I feel very honoured to occupy the post. Various legends have occupied this post before me in the past and I am humbled to have been selected for the job. I thank the government for putting their confidence in me,” said Singh.

“Law and order is a sensitive subject in the country. We have been maintaining it and will keep maintaining it. Women should feel safe in the city, whether in the day or at night. There should not be any fear,” he said.

The city’s new top cop stated that they have had success against the underworld in the past and his team will further build on it.

“Mumbai Police is regarded as one of the best forces in the world and has the capacity to overcome any challenge,” he said, adding that the crime branch and police stations are competent enough. “I don’t think there are gangsters or racketeers who are operating and if we come across any, we will crack down on them.”

Under Singh’s leadership, Thane Police had arrested Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar. “There are some small gangsters who take names of big gangsters to threaten and try extortion. We will initiate action against them,” he said.

Responding to claims of policemen’s alleged links with the underworld which have come to light during the investigation of gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, Singh said that a “probe will be conducted in a professional manner”.

Talking about the sit-in protest at Mumbai Central, now dubbed Mumbai Bagh, Singh said, “Protesting is a democratic right. As long as they are not breaking the law or indulging in violence, it’s their constitutional right. It should not come as a hindrance to the common man. We would not like to deprive them of their right but we appeal that it should be done in a constitutional manner.”

Singh, a 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was the director general (DG) of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) before taking over as Mumbai police chief.