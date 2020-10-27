e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Railway ministry permits lawyers to travel on Mumbai local trains

Railway ministry permits lawyers to travel on Mumbai local trains

mumbai Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 00:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Lawyers will be permitted to travel by local trains starting from Tuesday, after the railway ministry gave approval for the same on Monday evening.

The state government last week had allowed lawyers to travel on local trains during non-peak hours as per the directions of the Bombay high court (HC). The arrangement is on an experimental basis till November 23 and only available for lawyers affiliated with the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa as well as their registered clerks.

Lawyers and court will now be permitted to use train services before 8am, between 11am and 4pm and post 7pm on working days.

top news
Air pollution may hinder India’s fight against Covid-19, say scientists
Air pollution may hinder India’s fight against Covid-19, say scientists
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
‘Worried about bowling resources in Ishant, Bhuvi’s absence’: Aakash Chopra
‘Worried about bowling resources in Ishant, Bhuvi’s absence’: Aakash Chopra
‘Abductor’ boards train with 3-year-old toddler, turns out to be her father
‘Abductor’ boards train with 3-year-old toddler, turns out to be her father
On the moon, water everywhere and not a drop to drink yet
On the moon, water everywhere and not a drop to drink yet
UK judge rejects Nirav Modi’s bail request. It was his sixth
UK judge rejects Nirav Modi’s bail request. It was his sixth
After Trump’s ‘filthy India air’ remark, PM Modi highlights carbon emissions
After Trump’s ‘filthy India air’ remark, PM Modi highlights carbon emissions
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar PollIndia Covid 19 TallyNEET MDS 2021Dilip RayBigg Boss 14 written updateKKR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In