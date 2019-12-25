Railway police arrests servant who fled with Mumbai businessman’s gold worth Rs 63 lakh

mumbai

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 16:15 IST

The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Mumbai arrested a 25-year-old man who fled to Rajasthan with gold worth Rs 63.73 lakh which was supposed to be delivered at Zaveri Bazar in Mumbai.

The arrested person has been identified as Chetankumar Raval, who is a Dombivali resident and was working as a servant for a gold businessman from Mumbai’s Dombivali. After being arrested, Raval confessed that he was in urgent need of money and hence the moment the opportunity presented itself he fled with the gold.

Raval was tasked with the job of delivering gold at Dharavi, Chembur and Zaveri Bazar and was accompanied by the nephew of the businessman. After delivering the gold at Dharavi and Chembur, the duo were on their way to Zaveri Bazar. While travelling by train, the nephew dozed off giving Raval the opportunity which he was looking for.

“We received a complaint from Pokhra Singhvi, 55. He is a Dombivali-based businessman. On Saturday, he gave an assignment to Raval to deliver gold at Chembur, Dharavi, and Zaveri Bazar,” said Hemant Bawdankar, senior inspector, GRS CSTM.

“He was accompanied by Singhvi’s relative Bhavesh. They boarded the train at Dombivali to deliver the gold at the specified addresses. According to Bhavesh, the duo alighted at Sion and delivered the first parcel at Dharavi and then boarded a CSTM bound train. When the train crossed Dadar station, Bhavesh fell asleep and woke up when it was time to alight at Masjid station. That is when he realised that Raval was not with him,” he further said.

An optimistic Bhavesh assumed that Raval may have alighted at a previous station and hence waited for around 10 to 15 minutes for him to arrive. However, after a few trains went by, he decided to call Raval and ask him of his whereabouts. While initially Raval’s phone was not reachable, the phone was switched off later.

Bhavesh informed Singhvi who in turn contacted his workshop to find out if Raval had returned and also contacted his relative, but could not got an inkling of Raval’s whereabouts. “Singhvi, Rawal’s relatives, friends and colleagues, everyone was trying to contact him but his phone was switched off. After 3 to 4 hours of wait they failed to locate him they decided to lodged a police complaint,” a police officer said.

“Singhvi approached us and an FIR was registered against his servant Raval under Section 408 of Indian Penal Code and we started investigation. We started scanning CCTV camera footage of stations to locate where he alighted and found that he had got down at Dadar station with the bag containing gold ornaments,” Bawdankar said.

“After that we tracked his location through CCTV that where he is going and spotted him boarding a long distance express train which was headed to Rajasthan. Singhvi told us Raval’s native place was in Rajasthan and provided his address. We then immediately dispatched our team there and we caught him with the stolen gold,” the officer said.