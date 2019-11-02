e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

Relief for PMC depositors: HDIL asset valuation is on

mumbai Updated: Nov 02, 2019 00:43 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustantimes
         

Depositors of the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank can expect relief in the coming weeks, as the Reserve Bank of India-appointed experts have started valuation of properties owned by Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL), which were mortgaged with the bank, for auctioning.

Once the properties are auctioned, the money will be infused into the bank to repay the depositors.

The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has attached HDIL’s properties worth at least ₹4,000 crore. A senior Mumbai police officer, who is in the know of the developments, said the PMC Bank’s RBI administrator-appointed valuer started the process on Wednesday. After the valuation, the base price of the properties will be decided and advertisements for the auction will be published in newspapers.

Sources said the EOW has requested the RBI administrator to initiate the auction of valued properties in a phased manner at the earliest, instead of auctioning them together.

The RBI last month put restrictions on the bank, blocking the savings of thousands of depositors, for extending questionable loans to HDIL. The fraud came to light after the RBI found out the HDIL had allegedly created more than 21,000 fictitious accounts to hide loans valued at over ₹4,300-crore loan extended to the bankrupt HDIL.

The RBI administrator on Wednesday wrote to the EOW, seeking a no-objection certificate for the auction. “We will move an application in the court in a day or two to de-attach the properties mortgaged with the bank. Once the court grants the permission, the bank can auction the properties under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest Act,” said a senior police officer.

The EOW had earlier moved an application in the court seeking auctioning of HDIL promoter Wadhwans’ movable and perishable properties under section 102 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The properties include a yacht, two aircraft, 14 vehicles. They are not mortgaged with the bank. As Wadhwans had already given their consent to the bank to sell these properties, the EOW is looking to auction them soon.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 00:43 IST

top news
‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News