Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami files bail plea in Alibaug sessions court

mumbai Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 15:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami in police van at Alibag court
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami in police van at Alibag court(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
         

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Monday has filed a bail application in the Alibaug sessions court, news agency ANI reported. This comes ahead of a hearing in Bombay high court on his interim bail application.

After his arrest from his Lower Parel residence in Mumbai, Goswami was taken to Alibaug, where the Chief Judicial Magistrate remanded him and the two others in judicial custody till November 18.

Goswami was then kept at a local school which designated as a Covid-19 centre for the Alibaug prison. He was shifted to Taloja jail in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Sunday. According to the police, Goswami was moved to Taloja jail after allegedly being found using a mobile phone while in judicial custody.

The Raigad crime branch found Goswami was active on social media using somebody’s mobile phone, despite his personal mobile phone having been seized by police when he was taken into custody on November 4, an official quoted by news agency PTI said.

Goswami had earlier filed an interim bail plea before the Bombay high court on Saturday which had given him an option to file the application in sessions court.

(with ANI inputs)

