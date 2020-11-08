Not being allowed to talk to lawyers, says Arnab Goswami as he was being shifted to Taloja jail

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 14:37 IST

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Sunday said he was subjected to torture and was not being allowed to talk to his lawyers. A video released by the Republic Television showed him speaking to media from the police van which shifted him from Alibag primary school in Rajgad district to Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

“I had requested them please let me talk (to my lawyers). But they denied. I am telling everyone my life is at stake. My police custody was rejected. They tried to shift me at night only. Today morning they have dragged me. Everybody is seeing what is happening to me. They want to delay the process and keep me in jail. Please give me bail, I am appealing to the Supreme Court,” the 47-year-old journalist could be seen saying with folded hands in the video.

Goswami was arrested on November 4 from his Lower Parel residencein connection to 2018’s abetment to suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik who in his suicide note had blamed Goswami and two others for his and his mother’s suicide.Since then, he was lodged at the primary school which has been converted into a Covid-19 facility. Now, he will be kept for a few days in a quarantine centre inside the prison before he is shifted to the barrack, Kaushtubh Kurlekar, superintendent of police (SP), Taloja jail, said.

While the quarantine centre where Goswami was kept was a facility of the Alibag prison, on Sunday he was taken to Taloja jail. It has been alleged that Goswami was using somebody’s mobile phone. After that, it was decided that he would be shifted to Taloja jail.

Delhi Police on Sunday detained BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Tajinder Bagga and foiled their bid to hold a protest at Rajghat in support of Arnab Goswami.

On Monday, there will be hearings regarding the ongoing case.

The Bombay High Court will pronounce its order on Goswami’s interim bail application. On Saturday, a division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik after a day-long hearing in the pleas reserved its order without granting any immediate relief.

A notice issued late Saturday night on the high court’s website said the bench would assemble at 3 pm on November 9 for pronouncement of the order.

The sessions court at Alibag will also hear the police’s plea challenging a magistrate’s order which denied them Goswami’s custody.