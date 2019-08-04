Revised MBA, MMS admissions to begin today in Maharashtra

education

Following the Bombay high court (HC) directive, the state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell will begin the revised admission process for Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Management Studies (MMS) courses in the state from Sunday.

In the new process, Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) in Churchgate will be treated as an autonomous institute, as ruled by the HC in its July 25 verdict. The CET cell has eliminated 184 candidates and cancelled admissions of 25 students from its new All India merit list owing to discrepancies in their entrance exam scores.

According to the new admission programme declared by the CET cell, the candidates will be able to edit their list of preferred colleges. The revised first list of college allotments will be declared on Wednesday.

MBA and MMS admissions in the state were on hold as the Bombay HC had asked the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) to treat JBIMS as an autonomous institute and rework all admissions. The decision came after a group of nine students, who graduated from universities other than the University of Mumbai (MU), had challenged the decision of retaining JBIMS’s status as a non-autonomous institute. The students argued that this deprived them of admission to the “prestigious” institute, as 70% seats in a non-autonomous institute are reserved for the home university (MU in this case) of the institute.

A division bench of justice SC Dharmadhikari and justice SK Shinde asked DTE to not keep 70% state seats for MU students in JBIMS and directed it to complete the fresh admission process in four weeks. The directive came on a day when 120 students admitted to JBIMS for the MMS course were undergoing an orientation programme.

The admission process was also delayed after it came to light that many candidates had submitted forged scorecards or simply entered inflated scores of two private entrance tests — AIMS Test for Management Studies (ATMA) and Management Aptitude Test (MAT) — while applying for admission. The cell removed 184 such candidates from its All India merit list and cancelled admissions of 25 of them.

