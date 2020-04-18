Schools unable to pay teachers as parents yet to pay fees

mumbai

A few days after the Maharashtra education department asked schools to not force parents to pay fees during the lockdown, teachers working in several private schools have now requested the government to allow at least partial payments. In a letter to the education minister, several teachers have stated that schools are not able to pay them their salaries, because they have not got fees yet.

“While asking schools to not force parents into paying the fees is a good step, many schools are not even receiving partial payments because of the circular. With this, schools are now unable to pay their teachers. Many such schools in the city and other parts of the state are yet to pay teachers. The government can make an addition to the circular and state that those parents who can pay fees or those who can make partial payments, can do so,” said Uday Nare, a teacher from Hansraj Morarji Public School in Andheri..

Teachers said that most schools who had collected fees until April this year are also using the circular as an excuse to not pay up. “They are using the government circular as an excuse to delay payments. We request the government to also act against such schools,” said the teacher who works at a private school in Kandivli.

On Friday, state government announced that parents from across the state can complain to the district education officers if schools insist on paying fees during the lockdown period. The announcement came after several parents complained about schools not adhering to the March 30 circular asking them to give exemption in fees until the lockdown ends.

