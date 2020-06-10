Scrap fee hike or face action, Maharashtra education department tells schools

mumbai

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 01:00 IST

After being flooded with complaints from parents about schools imposing fee hikes during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, the education department has asked its officers to issue a final warning to such educational institutions before they are served notices next week.

Bhaskarrao Babar, assistant director, Mumbai region, said that private schools are being asked to scrap their fee hike immediately or face action. “Our officers are calling schools about which were have received complaints. They are being asked to adhere to the government norms and scrap their announced fee hike. If we do not get a satisfactory response, they will be issued notices starting Monday,” said Babar.

As per a government resolution (GR) released in the first week of May, schools cannot hike fees for the academic year 2020-21 and have to allow parents to pay fees in installments. On May 29, the state education department released a list of nodal officers who would hear complaints related to fee hikes. “The officers are calling respective schools because, with the current situation, everyone is working from home. Parents are asked not to pay hiked fees. If schools don’t fall in line, action will be taken,” said Babar.

Parents have been complaining that since schools have not given them much time to pay the hiked fees, they are finding it difficult to wait for government action. “We have registered a complaint with the nodal officers but since there is no response yet, we are worried that the school might not allow our children to attend online classes. We hope that the department acts swiftly so that parents don’t have to live in anxiety,” said the parent of a student at a suburban school which hiked its fees by 15%.