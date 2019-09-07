Scrap Panvel disaster management dept: Residents

mumbai

Sep 07, 2019

Citizens’ forums have demanded that the disaster management department of Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) be dissolved as the department does not respond to distress calls in time and is not serving its purpose.

Panvel Sangharsh Samiti said heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday followed by intermittent showers on Thursday led to waterlogging in many areas, but no measures were taken to ensure safety of residents.

Kantilal Kadi, president Panvel Sangharsh Samiti, said, “Before Ganeshotsav, a patchwork was carried out by the civic body. This has been washed away in rain. The drains have not been cleaned, leading to waterlogging in the entire area.”

Water entered the homes of people living in Koliwada, Tapalnaka and Patel Mohalla among other places. Roads and city lanes too were waterlogged, which affected Ganpati celebrations.

A PCMC official said, “The department is short-staffed and amid this, we are asked to double up as disaster management officials, which becomes difficult. There is not enough machinery needed to deal with disaster-like situations,” the official said.

While Kalamboli, Kharghar, Panvel, Roadpali and Kamothe nodes come under the Panvel civic body, the PCMC’s disaster management department looks after only Panvel. The City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) takes care of all other nodes under PCMC.

Ganesh Deshmukh, commissioner, PCMC, said, “The disaster cell has been responding to calls. With limited sources, we are trying our best. We do keep an eye on the low-lying area and are prepared to take preventive measures to avoid any tragedy.”

Arun Bhise, from citizens unity forum Panvel alleged that the civic body does not have a list of flood-prone spots.

Sep 07, 2019