Sena MLA seeks arrest of comedian over comments on Shivaji; comedian issues apology

mumbai

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 22:29 IST

Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik wrote to state home minister Anil Deshmukh seeking action against a stand-up comedian for allegedly making “contemptuous comments” against Maratha warrior King Shivaji in an act, a video of which has gone viral on social media. Sarnaik in a video posted on his Twitter handle on Friday called for the arrest of the comedian, Agrima Joshua, and warned her against using the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji to earn money. Later on Friday night, the artiste apologised through a post on her Twitter handle, she posted a video on Saturday as well.

“Some comedian named Agrima Joshua has made contemptuous comments against Shivaji Maharaj while presenting comedy. I saw the video and I feel she either doesn’t respect Shivaji Maharaj or she doesn’t know about him. I have also written to the home minister demanding her arrest,” Sarnaik said. The legislator from Thane also warned that if she uses Shivaji Maharaj’s name to earn money, the Maharashtra Yuvati Sena/Mahila Aghadi will not tolerate it.

Deshmukh on Saturday said that he has instructed Mumbai police commissioner and inspector general, cybercrime, to take legal action expeditiously. In a tweet, the home minister said, “I urge everyone to maintain calm. Law will take its course.”

After the video went viral, workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) vandalised the venue where the stand-up act was performed.

Meanwhile, Joshua has apologised for hurting sentiments. “I am sorry for having hurt the sentiments of the many followers of the great leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. My heartfelt apologies to followers of the great leader, who I sincerely respect. The video has already been taken down,” she said in a tweet. On Saturday, she also posted a video apologising for her comic act.