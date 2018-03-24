Set up truck terminals in Mumbai, demands Bombay Goods Transport Association

The Bombay Goods Transport Association (BGTA), one of the major bodies of transporters, protested against the traffic restrictions imposed on the movement of heavy vehicles.

The restrictions, applicable from 7 am to midnight, have been imposed by the Mumbai traffic police (MTP) on the movement of trucks, containers, tankers and tempos in South Mumbai. BGTA has demanded the setting up transport nagars or truck terminals.

MTP, which put the restrictions in place in February 2018, cited the increasing traffic snarls caused by the ongoing Metro-3 work.

BGTA has highlighted that their businesses are getting affected, in turn adding to the consumer’s burden via higher transportation costs.

The decision was taken without considering its implications, BGTA has claimed.“These decisions are myopic, unpragmatic and need to be revisited, in light of ground realities,” said Vijay Rawal, president of BGTA. He added that when the city was established, business areas in south Mumbai like Masjid Bunder, Dongri,and Girgaum were planned and designed for facilitating goods transport.

Considering a number of adverse implications of the traffic restriction in south Mumbai, BGTA has urged the state government and traffic police authorities to keep the said notification in abeyance till the ‘transport nagar’ is set up in Mumbai.

The nagars will facilitate the transporters to load and unload their vehicles and carry the goods to Mumbai in smaller vehicles.The transporter’s body has suggested that these facilities be set up in locations such as Bhiwandi, Navi Mumbai, or beyond Dahisar, as the Wadala-based truck terminal is already being developed as a commercial and residential hub.

“All other major cities have transport nagars. Delhi has two such transport nagars,” said Rawal, requesting the government to develop truck terminals on a war footing.