Sheena Bora murder case: CBI objects to Indrani’s bail plea, says no proof of waning health

mumbai

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 01:07 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday objected to Indrani Mukerjea’s bail plea in a special CBI court, stating there is no proof that her health is deteriorating.

The CBI was objecting to Mukerjea’s fourth bail plea filed on health ground. Mukerjea had pleaded that her health condition is deteriorating ever since she suffered a neurological complication last year.

The plea was argued by Mukerjea in person earlier this month. “I make a prayer that I should be given an opportunity to live. My whole life is falling apart because of something I have not done. Why am I in jail since the last 50 months?” Mukerjea had told the court while seeking bail.

CBI counsel Manoj Chaladan, while objecting to Indrani’s bail plea, submitted that there is no change of circumstances since her last bail plea was rejected by a special CBI court.

Chaladan said that her previous bail plea was rejected after the court on November 3, 2018, had considered Mukerjea’s last medical report from Sir JJ Hospital from September last year. The prosecution submitted that since September last year, there is no new report that states her health condition has worsened and her condition is critical. He pleaded that her application can be considered only if there is a change in her health condition.

Further, the CBI objected to Mukerjea’s allegation of delay in the trial. Chaladan pleaded that the prosecution cannot be blamed for the delay in the trial as the defence lawyers have taken months for cross-examination of one of the witnesses.

After CBI’s arguments, Mukerjea replied to prosecution saying that it has been 14 months since September 2018, and she has not been taken for medical examination. She said this is ground enough to show a change in circumstances.

The court will continue to hear the arguments made by Mukerjea next week.