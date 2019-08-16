Shiv Sena backs Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s population control remarks

mumbai

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 01:14 IST

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the need to tackle the challenge of population explosion in the country, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray welcomed his remarks and stressed on implementation of a uniform civil code.

Speaking to reporters at his residence Matoshree in Mumbai, Thackeray said the country is moving in the direction advocated by Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

“Balasaheb always believed that religion should not come in the way of national interest. I think the government is moving in the same direction, and I welcome it. The uniform civil code should be implemented; it

was one of our promises in the poll manifesto,” Thackeray said.

The Sena chief also lauded Prime Minister Modi for abrogating the special status for Jammu and Kashmir. “When we say the country is one, everything should be uniform... the state which had different laws has been removed, it is an important step,” he added.

Speaking on Modi’s views on population control, Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said: “We are happy that the Modi government is taking forward the policies of the Shiv Sena... The late Bal Thackeray always advocated the need for population control.”

Meanwhile, Sena mouthpiece Saamana, on Friday asked if a section of the Muslim community will pay heed to PM Modi’s message of smaller families.

“What PM Narendra Modi says is correct, but there is a

big section of society that is not concerned about the size of the family and population explosion, and its ill effects,” the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ally said.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 23:36 IST