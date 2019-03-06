Shiv Sena minister vows to defeat Maharashtra BJP chief; Fadnavis and Uddhav intervene

The enmity between Shiv Sena minister Arjun Khotkar and Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Raosaheb Danve could become a sticking point for the saffron combine in Maharashtra.

Khotkar, a minister of state for animal husbandry and fisheries, had vowed to contest the Jalna Lok Sabha seat against Danve, even if there is an alliance between the Sena and BJP.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray have intervened to pacify Khotkar and ensure that Danve’s election is not sabotaged by local Sena leaders. Khotkar and Danve come from Jalna district of Marathwada in central Maharashtra.

Khotkar met Thackeray at the latter’s residence in Bandra on Wednesday. Following the meeting, Khotkar reiterated his decision to contest the Jalna seat against Danve, who is the sitting MP. “I met Uddhav ji and presented my issues before him. In fact, about a year ago, it was Uddhav ji who asked me to start preparing for this election. Now Uddhav ji and chief minister will discuss this issue. It is a prestige issue for them because the seat belongs to the state BJP president. I will respect whatever decision Uddhav ji and the CM take,” Khotkar told reporters after the meeting. Khotkar added that in his meeting with Thackeray, he has sought the Jalna seat for the party.

It is expected that Fadnavis and Thackeray will meet soon to end this deadlock. Earlier, BJP leader and minister Subhash Deshmukh met Danve and Khotkar, aiming for a reconciliation, but it was unsuccessful. Khotkar also met Fadnavis on Monday to resolve the issue. Danve is also expected to meet Thackeray soon.

The enmity in Jalna could affect equations between the two parties in central Maharashtra, which will any way see a fierce battle between the saffron combine and Opposition coalition in the Lok Sabha polls. The region has eight Lok Sabha seats, of which six were won by the saffron combine, while Congress won two in 2014.

Last month, Khotkar said that he should be allowed to contest against Danve, if not, he is willing to contest as an Independent candidate.

Khotkar on Wednesday refuted rumours that he is being tapped by the Congress or plans to quit the Sena, and said, “I will decide my future course of action after hearing the decision made by Uddhav ji and the CM. Let them discuss the matter.”

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government issued a government resolution to regularise encroachment of government land up to January 1, 2011. The state government regularised encroachment on plots up to 1,500 sq feet or smaller. The state has appointed a committee under the chairmanship of the collector to regularise the encroachment in municipal corporation, nagar parishad areas. The encroachments on land above 1,500 sq ft will be demolished and it’ll be regularised after payment of a fee. However, people belonging to the SC/ST will not have to pay the fee.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 23:39 IST