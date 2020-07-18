e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Shiv Sena praises Devendra Fadnavis for doing ‘good job’ as Opposition leader

Shiv Sena praises Devendra Fadnavis for doing ‘good job’ as Opposition leader

The ruling party also said that as Fadnavis has expressed satisfaction over the public health machinery in the state in the fight against Covid-19, it has boosted the morale of the government and the coronavirus patients.

mumbai Updated: Jul 18, 2020 15:26 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
The Sena said that Fadnavis has been touring the state to monitor the Covid-19 relief work and the health facilities and has expressed satisfaction over the work being carried out by the state government against coronavirus.. (HT PHOTO)
The Shiv Sena on Saturday praised BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying that he has been effectively carrying out his role as a Leader of Opposition.

The ruling party also said that as Fadnavis has expressed satisfaction over the public health machinery in the state in the fight against Covid-19, it has boosted the morale of the government and the coronavirus patients.

“Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis is as much young and dynamic as he was when he was the chief minister of the state. His recent statement has come to light in which he told a close party colleague that if tests coronavirus positive he should be admitted to a government hospital for treatment,” the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

“Although Fadnavis should be praised for this statement, he is being trolled, which is not right. We have time and again said that he has been doing a good job as a leader of opposition,” it said.

The Sena said that Fadnavis has been touring the state to monitor the Covid-19 relief work and the health facilities and has expressed satisfaction over the work being carried out by the state government against coronavirus.

“His statement that he should be admitted to a government hospital cannot be called a stunt. He has expressed confidence that the government health machinery will keep him safe if anything happens to him.

“This confidence is a morale-booster for the government and the Covid-19 patients in the state and he should be praised for that,” the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

