e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / State gives nod to expand Junnar rescue centre

State gives nod to expand Junnar rescue centre

The state irrigation department has issued an in-principle approval to hand over 15 hectares (ha) of land that it owns for Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre’s expansion, said forest officers.

mumbai Updated: Aug 24, 2020 00:27 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
After the expansion, leopard enclosures will increase to 50 from 39.
After the expansion, leopard enclosures will increase to 50 from 39.(Maharashtra Forest Department)
         

The Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre (MLRC) in Junnar will soon be able to increase the capacity of its captive leopard enclosures from 39 to 50 as the state government has issued a clearance to expand the rescue centre.

The state irrigation department has issued an in-principle approval to hand over 15 hectares (ha) of land that it owns for MLRC’s expansion, said forest officers. “We are of the opinion that we do not need more area than 10ha. The cost of the land comes around ₹10 lakh per ha,” said JR Gowda, deputy conservator of forest, Junnar.

Currently, MLRC is spread across 4ha and has 33 leopards across its 39 enclosures. However, the demarcation of the exact boundary for extension of the centre is yet to be assessed, said Gowda. “With help from the land records department, we will get exact figures and submit a proposal to the state for final approval for 10-ha expansion,” he said.

A senior state government official said, “Based on MLRC’s requirement and their updated proposal, more approvals will be issued. The centre did a splendid job in giving care to leopards and can become an eco-tourism hub.”

Apart from housing more rescued or trapped leopards (involved in conflict), MLRC has planned tourism-related activities across the additional 10ha, including aviary cages, rescue facilities and cages for sambar deer, jackals and other herbivores, as well as a secluded area where veterinary practices can be enhanced. “With permission from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), we would like to build a mini zoo for the public. We also intend to expand the size of the cages to a minimum of 250 square metre as per CZA guidelines,” said Gowda.

Currently, MLRC has five enclosures allotted as quarantine cages for leopards displaying any symptoms.

top news
US considering fast-tracking UK Covid-19 vaccine before election: Report
US considering fast-tracking UK Covid-19 vaccine before election: Report
As leadership debate rages in Congress, Goa leadership backs Gandhi family
As leadership debate rages in Congress, Goa leadership backs Gandhi family
Covid-19: Delhi Metro will resume as soon as Centre gives nod, says DMRC
Covid-19: Delhi Metro will resume as soon as Centre gives nod, says DMRC
AG KK Venugopal declines permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for contempt of court
AG KK Venugopal declines permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for contempt of court
Mike Pompeo heads to Mideast as part of Donald Trump’s Arab-Israeli push
Mike Pompeo heads to Mideast as part of Donald Trump’s Arab-Israeli push
Airplane mode and prepaid SIMs: Some Israelis dodge Covid-19 tracking
Airplane mode and prepaid SIMs: Some Israelis dodge Covid-19 tracking
China approves emergency usage of Covid-19 vaccines: Report
China approves emergency usage of Covid-19 vaccines: Report
Covid update: Serum Institute clarifies; SOPs for TV shoots; weekend lockdown
Covid update: Serum Institute clarifies; SOPs for TV shoots; weekend lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In