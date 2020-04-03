Submit details of relief measures for migrants during Covid-19 outbreak, Bombay high court tells Maharashtra government

mumbai

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 17:05 IST

The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday directed the state government to highlight the steps taken by the latter for the benefit of migrants and the marginalised sections in Maharashtra in the wake of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

The state was also asked to inform the HC about the steps it had taken to provide accommodation and medical facilities to those migrants who have been rendered jobless and lost their shelters owing to the ongoing crisis. The petition filed by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) sought directions to the state towards providing temporary accommodation and medical facilities for migrants who have been stranded due to the lockdown as well as ensure minimum wages for them, as they have no source of income currently.

The bench of justice AA Sayyed, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a non-governmental organization (NGO) Sarvahara Jan Andolan through advocate Kranti LC, was informed that following the lockdown imposed owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Centre had announced various relief measures, such as providing free ration under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana for three months, for migrants and the marginalised sections. However, the state through two government resolutions (GRs) dated March 29 and 30 had said that the beneficiaries would have to pay a nominal amount for the ration. The petitioners argued that as the GRs were against the provisions under the scheme announced by the Centre, they should be quashed.

The PIL also sought directions to the state to set up task forces, which would include government officials and members of the civil society, for overseeing the implementation of both central and state government schemes for migrants and the marginalised sections. These task forces should be set up in all corporations, talukas, zilla parishads and panchayats across the state, the petition said.

Additional government pleader informed the court that steps were being taken to take care of migrants and the marginalised sections of the society by providing them free ration and basic medical equipment such as masks and sanitisers to safe guard them from getting infected by the dreaded Covid-19 virus.

After hearing the submissions, the court observed that as the Supreme Court was seized of a similar petition, it was not passing any orders but directed the state to provide information of the measures the latter had initiated for the welfare and well-being of the migrants and marginalised sections of the society and posted the PIL for compliance on April 8.