e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Submit typed report on Bharadwaj’s health: HC to state

Submit typed report on Bharadwaj’s health: HC to state

mumbai Updated: Jul 21, 2020 00:50 IST
K A Y Dodhiya
K A Y Dodhiya
Hindustantimes
         

The Bombay high court (HC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of the bail plea of former professor and activist Sudha Bharadwaj by three days, as the report on her health condition by the jail superintendent was not legible. The court directed the state to decipher the report and submit it in typed format on Wednesday, after which it will take up the hearing the next day.

A division bench of justice SS Shinde and justice PV Tavade, while hearing the bail application of Bharadwaj through advocate Ragini Ahuja, was informed that the plea in the HC was pending since June 11, and as Bharadwaj is not in good health, the hearing of her bail application should be expedited.

Complying with an earlier direction of the court, the state, through public prosecutor Deepak Thakare, submitted a report by the superintendent of the Byculla women’s jail on Bharadwaj’s health and the condition in the jails.

After being unable to read the report, the bench directed the state to provide a legible copy, preferably in a typed form, for which Thakare sought a two-day time to comply. The court Thakare the two-day period and also directed the state to provide the copy to Bharadwaj’s advocates, as they did not receive the copy.

In an earlier hearing, the NIA, which took over the investigations from Pune Police earlier this year, opposed Bharadwaj’s bail application, stating that she was suffering from the ailments mentioned in the application from the past 20 years, and was being provided the prescribed medication regularly. NIA submitted that Bharadwaj was using the directions of the Supreme Court to decongest jails to get bail, even though the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) did not have any provision for bail.

Bharadwaj, along with 10 other activists, were arrested and kept behind bars for their alleged role in the Elgar Parishad conclave on December 31, 2017, which led to the Bhima Koregaon violence the next day, as well as and their alleged link with the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit.

top news
Delhi reports 954 cases – lowest since June 1, case fatality rate at 2.96%
Delhi reports 954 cases – lowest since June 1, case fatality rate at 2.96%
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
‘Matter of pride’: Uttar Pradesh following Delhi’s home isolation model, says AAP
‘Matter of pride’: Uttar Pradesh following Delhi’s home isolation model, says AAP
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Varavara unable to do anything on his own; allow us to help: Kin to state
Varavara unable to do anything on his own; allow us to help: Kin to state
2nd Test: Stokes, Broad lead England to series-levelling win against WI
2nd Test: Stokes, Broad lead England to series-levelling win against WI
Covid update: ISRO space port battles virus; IPL hopes up; Oxford vaccine ‘safe’
Covid update: ISRO space port battles virus; IPL hopes up; Oxford vaccine ‘safe’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In