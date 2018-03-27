Surprise checks planned to curb auto, cab fare refusals in Mumbai

The state transport department is going to undertake a week-long special drive against rogue taxi and auto rickshaw drivers, in the wake of an alleged incident of fare refusal to a senior police officer outside Andheri station on Saturday.

The incident occurred on March 24, when Sujata Patil, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) posted in Hingoli district of Aurangabad division, alighted from a train at Andheri station. In a Facebook post, Patil narrated her ordeal to hail an autorickshaw at the station and the rampant refusals from several auto drivers even though her leg was fractured and her daughter was unwell.

As she did not disclose her identity, her post said that even police officers were insensitive and denied help to her. After the media highlighted the issue, the transport department directed the RTOs to conduct a week-long drive against auto drivers who refuse to ferry commuters and behave rudely with them. Confirming this, Satish Sahstrabuddhe, additional transport commissioner of Maharashtra said RTO officials would pose in plain clothes to conduct surprise surveys of these autos at railway stations. “If drivers are found to refuse a ride, they will face suspension of licence and their permit can also be taken away,” he said.

Earlier in 2015, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority had doubled the fine amount from Rs500 to Rs1,000 for rogue drivers. The authority had also decided that the vehicle permit could be suspended for at least 10 to 15 days.