Teenager stalked, molested on way to college in Mumbai, two men arrested

A 19-year-old was allegedly stalked, molested and threatened by two men on her way to college in Goregaon (West) on Saturday. The accused, identified as Sushil Kahar, 22; and Manish Chouhan, 20, were nabbed by passers-by, after the woman raised an alarm, and were later handed over to the police.

The woman, in her statement to police, said the duo had been stalking her for several days, but she had refrained from lodging a complaint as she feared her parents would not allow her to step out of the house to continue her studies if they found out.

On Saturday, around 9.30am, while she was walking to college, the accused started following her again and passed lewd remarks, read the woman’s statement. When she started walking faster, Kahar came up from behind and touched her inappropriately, she told the police.

When she screamed for help, Kahar abused her and touched her again, she said in her complaint. Chouhan allegedly started laughing at her and threatened to kill her if she screamed, read the woman’s statement.

Hearing her scream, four to five passers-by rushed to her aid and nabbed Kahar and Chouhan, before calling 100, the police helpline. The team from Goregaon police station reached the spot and arrested the duo.

The two have been booked under sections 354A (sexual harassment); 354 (D) (stalking); 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace); 506 (criminal intimidation); and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We are trying to find out if the accused have a criminal record. They are in police custody. We’ll find out if they targeted any other women too,” said an officer from Goregaon police station.

First Published: May 28, 2019 01:15 IST