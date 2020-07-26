e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Thackeray inaugurates 25 ambulances donated by Shiv Sena

Thackeray inaugurates 25 ambulances donated by Shiv Sena

mumbai Updated: Jul 26, 2020 00:15 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustantimes
         

The Shiv Sena on Saturday donated 25 ambulances on the occasion of party chief and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s birthday on July 27. The ambulances donated through two trusts will be used in 12 divisions.

Thackeray inaugurated the ambulances at Bandra-Kurla Complex in the presence of ministers Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab, and MP Arvind Sawant.

Thackeray said the relation between Sena and ambulances is a decades-long one as the party has donated and operates several ambulance services. The CM also lauded the efforts of Parab for adding ambulances fitted with latest equipment required for Covid-19 patients, including oxygen supply, etc.

