Thane civic officials begin SATIS 2 survey

After the railways gave its approval for the second Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme (SATIS) on the east side of the Thane railway station, civic officials conducted a survey of the proposed route.

This was done to find out how many people would be affected by the project and structural hurdles on the route.

The Thane Municipal Corporation will begin marking the 2.23-km elevated road and talk to residents about the project. The marking will give an exact idea on the route of the elevated road and the obstacles which needs to be tackled.

This week, the railways gave its in-principle approval for the construction of a 6.5-m deck on 8,900 sqm in the SATIS 2 project.

The project plans to have a 2.23-km elevated road connecting the deck.

Additional municipal commissioner Sunil Chavan conducted a survey of the route from Gurdwara to Kanhaiya Nagar — the route of the elevated project.

There are around 20 houses which will be affected by the project. The residents will be rehabilitated.

Chavan said, “There are some houses and several quarters of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) in the area demarcated for the project. We will start sending notices to the people who will be displaced. A small temple is also blocking a portion of the road. We will also have to remove a portion of the Kopri skywalk for the elevated road.”

We will also conduct discussions with the residents to tell them about the project. If there is any opposition, we can address it,” Chavan added.

Earlier, the SATIS 2 project was supposed to be constructed as a loop joining the east and west side of the city. However, the elevated road will end at Kanhaiya Nagar.

Chavan added, “The MMRDA has planned a subway from Kanhaiya Nagar towards Dyansadhana College in the west. The subway will be for pedestrians and small vehicles. The residents can use the subway after the elevated road ends.”

About the project

The second SATIS project will cost Rs266 crore.

It will have multilevel parking, a separate deck for buses, a commercial building with food plaza, rest rooms, ticket counter and citizen facilitation centre.

The TMC will build an elevated road from Eastern Express Highway to Thane station.

The elevated road will be 2.23-km long