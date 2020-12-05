e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Thane police collect ₹30L fine from traffic violators for not paying e-challan

Thane police collect ₹30L fine from traffic violators for not paying e-challan

After the lockdown started in March, the collection from violators was stopped

mumbai Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 00:35 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
The e-challan collection was started from high-end car owners who were unaware about the fine on their cars.
The e-challan collection was started from high-end car owners who were unaware about the fine on their cars.(HT pic for representation)
         

The Thane traffic police have, in the last three days, collected ₹30 lakh as fine from traffic violators for not paying e-challan throughout the year.

The e-challan collection was started from high-end car owners who were unaware about the fine on their cars.

The drive was started by Balasaheb Patil, Deputy Commissiomer of Police (Traffic) from December 1 across Thane. The officials across the 18 traffic units in Thane commissionerate are asking the violators to pay the e-challan.

In the last three days, the traffic unit had collected ₹30,53,100 from 8,499 violators. On December 1, ₹7,78,950 was collected from 2,209 violators; on December 2, ₹11,39,650 from 3,107 violators and on December 3, ₹11,34,500 from 3,183 violators.

After the lockdown started in March, the collection from violators was stopped. Patil said, “We have re-started the drive on December 1 and are targeting the high-end cars that have more than five to seven challans. Though unaware, they keep flouting the rules. Even if e-challans are imposed, most motorists keep breaking the traffic rules. Once they are made to pay, they will be discouraged to flout the rules. Our main aim is to make them aware about the fine and the rules they had broken,” added Patil.

In 2019, Thane traffic police started the e-challan system, doing away with paper receipts and enabling transparency in the penalisation of errant motorists.

Last year, 6,30,232 e-challans were issued with a fine of ₹21Cr, while this year, from January to October end, 5,52,453 e-challans were issued with a total fine of ₹22Cr.

Traffic police claimed that these fines can be paid on their website www.mahtraffic.gov.in or the Maharashtra or Mum traffic app. Payment can also be made through Paytm.

