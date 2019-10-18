Three Bangladeshis held for selling fake US dollar notes

mumbai

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 00:54 IST

Crime branch officers of Government Railway Police (GRP) busted a Bangladeshi gang on Wednesday and arrested three people who allegedly cheated several railway commuters under the pretext of selling them US dollars for a lower price than its exchange value. The accused would take money from the commuters and then sell them fake notes.

On Wednesday, after receiving a tip-off about the gang, the police arrested Aman Wahid Khan, Yusuf Khan and Shafiuddin Mandal from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Police inspector S Nikam from the special task force, GRP, said, “On September 24, an absconding gang member, Shirin, met a commuter named Ashraf Ali Khan at Byculla station. She showed him notes of 20 dollars and told him that she will sell them for a cheaper rate. She also told him that she had 1,400 more such notes, which she found from the car of her dead employee in the United States. Khan agreed to buy a total of 120 notes from her but told Shirin that he first wanted to verify if the notes were real. Shirin accompanied Khan to a bank where the notes were verified to be genuine. She then called Khan to Ghatkopar and introduced him to Yusuf and Aman. They asked Khan to get cash worth ₹4 lakh for 120 dollars. When Khan gave the cash, Shirin handed him three bundles of notes wrapped in newspapers and left.”However, later when Khan opened the packet later, he discovered that only two notes on the top and bottom were real.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 00:54 IST