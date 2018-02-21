Three-year-old dies in Mumbai after vehicle knocks her down, driver flees

A three-year-old girl died after she was knocked down by an unidentified vehicle in Dombivli on Tuesday evening, the police said.

The police are now checking CCTV cameras in the locality to identify the vehicle and trace the driver.

Located around 39km from Mumbai, Dombivli is a part of Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The incident took place when Priti Ramesh Sharma, 3, was playing outside her house at Pisavli village. “Initially, the child was playing outside her house but then she moved to the side of the road and got hit by an unidentified vehicle,” said G Kabdule, senior police inspector, Manapda police station. “We are looking for the accused.”

The girl’s parents realised something was amiss only after passersby saw the child lying in a pool of blood, the police said. Priti’s father, who is as tailor, rush the child to a nearby hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival. “We have recorded her father’s statement and registered a case of accidental death,” Kabdule said.

The police said no one saw the accident take place, so they have to trace the vehicle to catch the culprit.