TISS denies permission to ex-professor to speak at event; students allege bias

mumbai

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 00:14 IST

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, on Friday denied permission to a former professor to chair an event hosted by students citing that she did not have any academic publications on the theme of the event — Idea of India. However, organising committee said the permission was denied as the professor has been vocal against the amended citizenship act.

TISS students organised the second edition of Bhagat Singh Memorial Lecture on Friday where former TISS professor Tejal Kanitkar was set to chair the discussion on Idea of India.

Just hours before the event, TISS denied permission to Kanitkar to speak at the event. Kanitkar has taught at TISS for a decade and was a part of the Centre for Climate Change and Sustainability Studies until two months ago.“I was asked to chair the event and I had said yes. Just an hour before the event, I was informed that I didn’t have the permission to speak. I don’t know what prompted the institute to take such a decision,” Kanitkar told HT.

TISS administration did not respond to calls or messages.

Students alleged that the institute was against the programme itself and targeted Kanitkar as she has been vocal while protesting against the amended citizenship act. “This sets a dangerous precedence for new forms of censorship in the campus,” the organising committee said. The organising committee carried on with the event by leaving a chair empty for Kanitkar, as a mark of protest. They also played the song ‘Hum dekhenge’, sung by Kanitkar.