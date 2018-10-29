Traffic jam chokes parts of Mumbai’s Western Express Highway

A huge traffic jam has caused major problems for people commuting on Mumbai’s Western Express Highway on Monday. Extreme traffic snags have been reported between the areas of Kandivli and Andheri especially and some people have taken to Twitter as well to complain about the issue.

The traffic jam began shortly after 10 am when a car caught fire near the entrance of Jogeshwari-Vikhroli link road, a major intersection between central and Western Mumbai. Even though the fire brigade was called in and the fire was doused within an hour, the traffic in the area has been affected till the Dahisar check post. The car has also been moved from the area.

Hassled commuters have taken to Twitter to express their anger over the traffic jam. Some have even pointed out that the traffic is worse despite the strike by Ola and Uber drivers now in its eighth day. A few have also tagged Mumbai Police in their tweets in the hope of finding a solution to their traffic woes.

Any idea why heavy traffic jam on WEH ? @RoadsOfMumbai — Manish Sethi (@Mannkatweet) October 29, 2018

@MumbaiPolice Standstill traffic on WEH at Goregaon. Please do something — Pramod Ramatmajan (@pramodrama) October 29, 2018

A car caught fire after jogeshwari flyover on WEH . Heavy traffic from goregaon towards bandra . Plan your commute accordingly #traffic #MumbaiTraffic — Monil Shah (@monilhshah) October 29, 2018

Why is the entire western expressway jammed from Malad to bandra. I am still at Oberoi flyover. And it has been fifteen min. — Amarjeet Phukan (@amarjeetphukan) October 29, 2018

@Dev_Fadnavis @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice # Mumbai WEH flooded with Trucks , heavy jamm, cars standstill since half hour # Taxpayers ?? — Keyur Shah (@Keyur_Shah1) October 29, 2018

The traffic police control room officials have said that the traffic is moving slow on the Western Express Highway due to the fire. Once the density of vehicles comes down, the traffic will ease up in the area.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 13:31 IST