Trio dupes bizman of ₹2.20L with job offer

mumbai

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 00:34 IST

Dharavi police have booked three people for cheating a 31-year-old businessman to the tune of ₹2.20 lakh under the pretext of securing him a high-paying overseas job.

According to the police, Dhananjay Vishwakarma is a resident of Dharavi. The accused trio, whose identity the police did not reveal, had promised to get him a job in Malaysia. From September 2018 to July 2019, he paid the trio ₹2.20 lakh. “The complainant waited for the offer letter for more than 10 months. He then realised he was cheated and started demanding a refund, but the trio kept delaying. He then filed a police complaint,” said an officer from Dharavi police station.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 00:34 IST