TT star, who lost earring, brought back CWG gold; gets grand welcome in Mumbai

From losing a gold earring just before leaving for Australia to bringing back a gold medal, Madhurika Patkar Torgalkar, who won a gold for India at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in table tennis is very proud.

“As her birthday was around the corner while leaving for Australia, my father gifted her a gold earring, which she misplaced. But, before leaving, she promised him that she would return with a gold medal to make up for it,” said Radhika Patkar, Madhurika’s sister.

Madhurika said, “I had always dreamed of standing on the podium one day with tears in my eyes. I knew the tricolour would go up while the national anthem played in the background. I was numb to realise that I had actually won.”

Her husband Omkar Torgalkar said that they both share a common love for table tennis..

“For us, our first love is table tennis, and then it is us, which is why 95% of our conversations are about table tennis,” Omkar said.

“It isn’t about her win or mine, it is a common goal we nurture,” he added.

Madhurika is now determined to start preparing for the upcoming World Team Table Tennis Championships and the Asian Games.