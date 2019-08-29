Two students from Thane bag silver at state judo championships

mumbai

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 01:01 IST

Hiten Butola, 16, and Apoorva Patil, 17, both residents of Thane, bagged silver medals in the state-level judo championship held in Jalgaon last week.

More than 350 contestants participated in the 47th State Judo Championship held from August 23-25 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj District Sports Ground.

Butola and Patil won silver in the cadet and juniors category.

After the win, Patil was selected for the national championship that will be held at Imphal in Manipur. In November, she will go to London to participate in the international championship. Patil qualified on the virtue of points accumulated in all rounds.

“I am elated ; however, I shall have to practise vigorously to ensure I perform well in the national and international championship,” said Patil.

Both Patil and Butola are regulars at Saraswati Krida Sankul.

But their coach Devisingh Rajput is upset that his students are not getting enough time to practise.

“We conduct practice sessions thrice a week as students have to attend college as well; it becomes difficult for them to practise every day,” said Rajput.

“However, they competed against students who practice regularly and this is a boost for our students,” he added.

Rajput has been training Patil for the last seven years and Butola for five years.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 01:01 IST