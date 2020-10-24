University of Mumbai declares results of 20 exams

mumbai

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 00:35 IST

The University of Mumbai (MU) announced the results of 20 regular and backlog/allowed to keep term (ATKT) exams for the 2019-20 academic year on Friday, less than a month after the tests concluded.

As per information shared by the university, results of the third-year Bachelor of Commerce (TYBCom) (semester 5) stands at 94.36%, after more than 22,000 students cleared the exam.

Other results announced include those for Bachelor in Pharmacy (BPharm) semester 7 (choice-based), third-year Bachelor in Arts (Culinary Arts) semester 5 and 6, BPharm semesters 7 and 8, TYBCom Transport Management semester 5, TYBCom Financial Management semester 5 and BSc Aviation semester 5 among others.

“The process of uploading marks on the portal by the colleges is underway and the university is trying its best to get the results of the remaining examinations expeditiously,” said the Vinod Patil, director of board of examination and evaluation, MU.

“Thanks to the work and cooperation of the college principals, teaching and non-teaching staff, it has been possible to announce results in such great time. We hope the same enthusiasm and efficiency will continue in the future,” said TA Shiware, who was invited by MU to help with the examination and evaluation process.