Upset over bad roads and water crisis, Kharghar residents threaten to boycott polls

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 00:42 IST

Around 400 residents from Phanaswadi, a hillock located 6km from Kharghar station, have decided to boycott the upcoming Assembly elections owing to the authorities’ inaction on bad roads and water crisis.

The residents said the problems would affect their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Pramod Kale, village head of Phanaswadi, said, “It was during the Lok Sabha election when the developing body assured us that our water needs would be taken care of by an overhead tank and a new water pipeline. But nothing has been done till now.”

While Kharghar comes under Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC), its amenities such as roads and water supply is still under City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco). While housing societies have been receiving tanker water by Cidco, villages such as Phanaswadi still rely on small storage tanks.

Kale said that when the villagers raised the issue with Cidco officials, they had promised work would start once the monsoon was over.

“Now, it’s festival time. We have to set our Ganpati pujas aside and think about securing water for our homes,” said Suchita Patil, 40, a Phansawadi resident. “We have decided to boycott elections.”

Residents in Sectors 34 and 35, who deal with pothole-riddled roads daily, also said they would boycott polls. “Many minor accidents have happened, but no measures have been taken,” said Sujeet Mandal, committee member, Ashvita society — one of four housing societies that has grouped together to complain about their issue.

Shubham Agarwal, 40, a Kharghar resident, said it will be a bumpy ride to bring Ganpati home and take the idol back for immersion. “All our letters and verbal complaints have not yielded any result,” he said.

Priya Ratambe, public relations officer, Cidco said, contracts for road repair work have been issued. “It is happening in some nodes now and soon, will be done in Sectors 34 and 35 as well,” she said. “As far as the water crisis is concerned, we are working on a plan to improve supply and have even asked for additional water from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.”

