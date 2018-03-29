Urvashi Rautela claims fake Aadhaar was used to book hotel room in her name

Actor Urvashi Rautela on Wednesday approached the Bandra police claiming that her identity was falsely used to book a room at a Bandra five-star hotel.

An FIR has been registered by the Bandra police under section 420 of IPC and relevant sections of the IT Act.

According to the police, Rautela came to know about the fraud when she went to the hotel on Tuesday night for an event. “At 10:30pm, she was approached by a hotel staff who told her that a room was booked in her name. She told the staff that no such booking was made by her. She then went to check the documents submitted to book the hotel online,” said a source.

Rautela was shocked to see the Aadhaar card used as it had all her details.

When her original Aadhaar number was compared with the fake one, it turned out to be different. She then informed the hotel staff.

Police will probe who could have accessed her information in the hotel on that evening