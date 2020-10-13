e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Water supply affected in Mumbai due to power cut; BMC urges citizens to use water cautiously

Water supply affected in Mumbai due to power cut; BMC urges citizens to use water cautiously

mumbai Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 00:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The power cut in the city on Monday affected water supply in the city, owing to which the supply will remain low-pressure. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed citizens to store water and use it cautiously as the supply will get normal by Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, a grid failure caused a widespread outage in the state capital and its suburbs, affecting train services, delaying exams and causing traffic jams.

BMC, in a statement on Monday, said, “The power supply in the city was cut off for a few hours this morning, adversely affecting the work of the water treatment plant at Bhandup. As a result, the water supply in the city area was partially affected and has also reduced in some areas.”

A BMC official from the hydraulics department said, “Water supply is affected and this means the supply pressure will be low. This is basically a cascading effect. Supply will be normal by tomorrow [Tuesday] afternoon.”

top news
The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: AB de Villiers special floors KKR in Sharjah
IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: AB de Villiers special floors KKR in Sharjah
‘Simply unethical’: UN warns against pursuing herd immunity to stop Covid
‘Simply unethical’: UN warns against pursuing herd immunity to stop Covid
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
‘For 1 Indian soldier, China needs 8 in Ladakh’: Decoding situation amid tension
‘For 1 Indian soldier, China needs 8 in Ladakh’: Decoding situation amid tension
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In